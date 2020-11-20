Oppo's new phone is a Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 killer – and it looks wild

This week Oppo teased some impressive new smartphone display tech at its Inno Day 2020 event with its Oppo X 2021 concept device, which features a rolling screen similar to the LG device that we heard about earlier this month.

The Oppo X 2021 concept handset was showcased with some fancy marketing videos demonstrating a screen that can seamlessly expand with just the flick of a switch. When activated, the screen slides out from the side of the phone, expanding its 6.7-inch variable OLED display all the way up to a generous 7.4-inches, and any size in-between.

Time to get hands-on in the experience zone! 👀Stay tuned for more and follow the latest with #OPPOINNODAY20 pic.twitter.com/BVcqI6pcbdNovember 17, 2020

What makes this even more impressive is that in the live demos that were also shown, content automatically resizes itself if the screen is expanded or retracted –including video. This means you can flip from a phone-like viewing experience, to a more tablet-like screen at any point, depending on your preference and situation.

Oppo uses three proprietary technologies to create the rollable screen; the Roll Motor powertrain, that refers to the two motors which unroll the screen; Warp Track high-strength screen laminate, made of extremely thin steel, placed under the display and which act as tracks as it expands; and the 2-in-1 Plate, which HT Tech says is responsible for keeping the content on the edges of the screen.

While the trailer looks very slick, Oppo shared a tweet of a brief hands on with the actual device, as well as a render giving fans a closer look at the tech in action.

This really does feel like some far-out futuristic tech, but Oppo says the smartphone is currently still in the concept stage, and hasn't given us any breadcrumbs when it comes to a potential release date.

Hopefully, we'll the Oppo X 2021 next year, if the name is any indication. LG will be potentially be lining up its own expanding phone, and Samsung will be coming to the table with its foldable flagships, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Z Fold 3. It's going to a wild year for smartphone designs, and we can't wait!