Introducing the Raymond Weil Freelancer Calibre RW1212

Raymond Weil has revealed the Freelancer Calibre RW1212 which contains the very first in-house movement designed by Weil.

Why does this matter? Well it portrays a certain exclusivity and uniqueness that watch collectors value. It doesn't necessarily mean it's more accurate.

The watch’s name draws on the address of Raymond Weil’s Swiss HQ, 1212 being the Genevan postal code for the coveted Grand-Lancy suburb.

The watch - produced in partnership with Sellita - comes in a 42.5mm steel cased, two-hand model with a diamond-polished balance wheel and skeletonised bridges, giving the watch a transparency that allows you to witness the intricate workings.

The movement was designed by Raymond Weil's in-house R&D department and produced by Sellita in Le Crêt-du-Locle.

You can understand why CEO Elie Bernheim references the “painstaking attention to detail” that went into the design process: the balance-and-spring assembly is clearly in the spotlight, unsurprising considering that this distinctive dial took 18 months to develop. There's also a 38 hour power reserve.

The dial reveals the watch’s regulating organ at six o’clock and really makes the RW1212 stand out from the crowd. It even looks like a tourbillon (but isn't).

Silver-toned or black dial

Displaying the Raymond Weil logo as well as the Cotes de Geneve motif, the RW1212 comes in several versions, either a silver-toned or black dial with accompanying steel case and bracelet, or a leather strap.

The watch also boasts two-tone variations, again with matching bracelets or leather straps, to satisfy any aesthetic taste. There's also a 38 hour power reserve.

Individual hours are marked using stainless steel and white luminescent treatment on the tips of these (and the hour and minute hands) enhances legibility under poor lighting.

Bernheim’s desire to create a watch that “showcases this philosophy” is fulfilled in the RW1212, which truly lives up to its title.

The RW1212 Freelancer is available now from £1,750

Liked this?