How to live stream Man City vs Liverpool and watch Premier League from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Premier League matches don't get much bigger than this, as Pep Guardiola's side host Jurgen Klopp's men at the Etihad, with hair's breadth separating Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the table.

Read on for your full guide of how to watch a Man City vs Liverpool live stream and get the Premier League online from anywhere.

The home side remain the league leaders as they look to defend their crown, but recent weeks have seen Liverpool chip away at City's seemingly unassailable lead and close the gap to just a single point.

City come into the game on a high after breaking down a resolute Atletico Madrid in their quarter-final first leg Champions League tie in midweek, while Liverpool were also in impressive form after putting three goals past Benfica on Tuesday.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Man City vs Liverpool from anywhere. And if you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions (opens in new tab).

Man City vs Liverpool kick-off time

The Man City vs Liverpool game is being played at the Etihad Stadium, and kicks off at 4.30pm BST, with coverage starting on Sky Sports at 4pm BST, on Sunday, April 10.

That makes it an 11.30am EDT / 8.30am PDT start in the US. It'll be a very late night for Premier League fans in Australia, with the game starting at 1.30am AEST on Monday morning.

How to live stream Man City vs Liverpool if you're abroad

If you're out of the country for this weekend's big game, you can still get access to a live stream - simply drop a shoulder and a shimmy, and use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions.

With most domestic broadcasters locking streaming services to their country, you may hit a wall when it comes to accessing the likes of Sky Go, Sling or Optus Sport when overseas. However, by getting yourself a handy streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the US or UK (or anywhere else for that matter depending on where your online content is geo-restricted to), and this will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool: live stream Premier League in the UK

(opens in new tab) The Man City vs Liverpool game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage starting at 4pm BST ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off. If you're out and about, you can also watch the game online via Sky Go (opens in new tab), its streaming platform. This means you can live stream Man City vs Liverpool on a number of devices, including smart TVs, laptops, smartphones, tablets and games consoles. If you aren't in the country when Man City vs Liverpool is on, using a VPN (opens in new tab) will allow you to watch the Premier League action just like you would if you were at home.

How to live stream Man City vs Liverpool anywhere else in the world

Regardless of where you're tuning in from, there's an Man City vs Liverpool live stream for you that'll let you catch every pass, dribble and shot - and all of those delicious dark arts too.

The game is being shown on USA Network in the US. If you don't have cable, OTT streaming service Sling TV (opens in new tab) includes NBCSN in its Blue package, which costs just $25 for your first month (opens in new tab), and $35 a month thereafter. Man City vs Liverpool kicks off at 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT.

Those timings also apply in Canada, where you can tune in on DAZN (opens in new tab), which is live streaming every game of the Premier League season. A subscription costs $20 a month or $150 for a year.

Fans based in Australia can watch Arsenal vs Chelsea at 1.30am AEST on Sunday night/Monday morning on Optus Sport, which costs AUS$15 per month and is showing every single game this season.

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch a Man City vs Liverpool live stream as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.