What is Amazon Prime Reading? Amazon's new free reading service explained

What's available with Amazon Prime reading

Kindle books including Man Booker Prize shortlisted The Fishermen, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, Slaughterhouse-Five, Holy Island, Karl Pilkington’s The Moaning of Life and The Devil’s Work; comics such as Star Wars and Guardians of the Galaxy

Short-form content including Kindle Singles by Susan Hill and Howard Jacobson and classic works from authors such as Gloria Steinem

A rotating selection of top digital magazines like Good Housekeeping, Time Magazine, OK! Magazine, National Geographic, Empire, Vogue, Men’s Health, and Wired

Prime Reading works on any device with the free Kindle app for iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets, PC and Mac, and on Kindle e-readers and Fire Tablets

Is it worth having an Amazon Prime account?

As well as Prime Reading, you also get plenty of other benefits from being a Prime member.

The most renowned is the ability to have free next day delivery, but you also get access to numerous other services including the Amazon Prime Instant Video streaming service.

You can also store unlimited numbers of photos and borrow ebooks. If you live in London or many other major cities you also get access to Amazon Prime Now - a one-hour delivery service on a bunch of esential items. You can also join Amazon Family, which means 20 per cent of nappies if you're into that.

Prime Day 2017 is also coming up. It will surely be the biggest Amazon event ever and last year's event saw more than 100,000 deals worldwide exclusively for Prime members.

As usual Amazon claimed that Prime Day would hve more deals than Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the November and December days when pre-Christmas sales peak.