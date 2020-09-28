Amazon Prime Day date officially confirmed! Mark your calendars now

This is it folks – the Amazon Prime Day date has been officially confirmed by the retailer.

Amazon announced the Amazon Prime Day date in its official newsroom, as well as exactly what the super sale is going to entail this year.

And, as T3 previously reported on, the Amazon Prime Day starting date is Tuesday 13 October, 2020, and stretches up until midnight on Wednesday October 14th.

You can check out the official Amazon Prime Day date reveal trailer below:

In addition to Amazon revealing the dates for its super sale, the retailer also revealed the exciting revelation that, for Prime members, pre-Amazon Prime Day deals have already started dropping.

"Prime members get an early start to a season of savings, with deals live from 28th September," reveals the official Amazon press release.

That means starting from today there are Prime member-exclusive deals to be bagged each and every day running up to Amazon Prime Day.

In terms of what brands deals hunters can expect deals on this year, the official press release states that, "Prime Day will feature more than one million deals globally throughout the two-day event, from top brands including Philips, Toshiba, NESCAFÉ, LEGO, Nintendo, Shark, Samsung, Under Armour, Sony, Le Creuset and many more".

Amazon has also revealed that for Amazon Prime Day 2020 that it is running a special promotion right now too in the run up till the super sale whereby Prime members who spend £10 with select small businesses selling in Amazon's store (up to Monday 12 October) will earn £10 for free to spend on Amazon Prime Day.

Speaking on the Amazon Prime Day date reveal, as well as the event's new initiatives, Doug Gurr, Amazon UK Country Manager said that:

“After a tough six months for everyone, we’re committed to making this the most successful Prime Day ever for small businesses, and excited for members to discover the very best from artisans and entrepreneurs in the UK, whilst saving big on everything they need and love from the comfort of their homes.”