Best motorcycle to buy: Meet 2015's hot new motorbikes

KTM Freeride E-SM

A supermoto-style motorcycle, like the one pictured above, is arguably one of the best ways to zip around busy city centres. The upright riding position gives a great view of the road, the well-balanced chassis allows for the bike to be thrown in and out of snarled traffic and the bags of torque mean they are brilliant for blasting away from the lights. KTM has made its supermoto proposition even more tantalising by releasing an all-electric version for the first time. A 300V battery that's mated to a 16kW brushless motor drives the Freeride E-SM, meaning around 21bhp is available to the rider. There aren't any gears, simply twist and go, and even a 16-year-old on a basic A1 motorcycle licence can ride one. There's no news on range but the lithium-ion battery packs can be fully charged in 80 minutes and reach 80 per cent charge in just 50 minutes.

Price: £11,000 | KTM