The best kayaking gloves: keep your hands warm and callus-free in the water

If you’re heading to the river on a regular basis you may need to think about purchasing a pair of kayaking gloves, especially if you kayak all year round. Not only do they keep your hands warm, they protect them from blisters and potential cuts from sharp rocks and river edges.

Check out the best inflatable paddleboards

Water babies should take a look at the best snorkeling full face masks

When it comes to purchasing gloves for kayaking, you need to consider the material and thickness of glove. Most gloves will be made from neoprene or neoprene combined with another material such as latex.

The NeoSport Five Finger Glove are made entirely from neoprene, making them most expensive on our list.

If you’re a beginner looking for your first set of rapid companions, you could always go for a cheap pair, such as the SuPreme Stacked Fingerless Gloves.

While we can’t guarantee they’ll last, if you’re still umming and arring as to whether kayaking is for you, at least you know you haven’t made an unnecessary investment.

1. NRS Guide Gloves Providing insulation without any loss in hand movement, these gloves are great all-rounders Specifications Material: Neoprene & Silicone Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL Fingerless: Yes Reasons to buy + Hook and loop wrist closure for easy fit + Silicone pattern for additional grip Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Providing 1.5mm of neoprene protection, these gloves provide warmth without compromising on your dexterity. If you’re paddling hard through the rapids, there’s every chance you’ll end up with blisters, so these gloves will give your hands some respite.

Fingerless, they’re great ones for summer, while the hook and loop wrist feature makes them easy to take on and off.

2. NeoSport Five Finger Glove Expensive, but worth buying if you’re a river regular Specifications Material: Neoprene Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL, XXL Fingerless: No Reasons to buy + 100% neoprene + Can also be used for diving and wakeboarding Today's Best Deals AU $31.49 View at Amazon

If you’re looking for warmth in the water these neoprene gloves are your answer. They’re more expensive than the others on the list, but their composition hasn’t been compromised by the addition of other materials.

They feature a high textured palm for additional grip and they’ll keep your hands insulated whether you’re kayaking one weekend and scuba diving the other.

3. SuPreme Stacked Fingerless Gloves Cheap, cheerful and perfect for beginners Specifications Material: Synthetic & Lycra Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL Fingerless: Yes Reasons to buy + Great for summer + UV protection Today's Best Deals AU $29.89 View at Amazon

Thanks to their UV shield, thin composition and UV shield, these are the best kayaking gloves for beginners and summer paddling.

They feature a padded palm to protect your hands against blisters, while the adjustable wrist keeps them tight and secure, even when you’re capsizing every five minutes.

4. Glacier Glove Islamorada Sungloves Despite their name sake, these gloves are great for summer season kayaking Specifications Material: Poly Elastane, Synthetic leather & Lycra Sizes: XS, S, M, L, XL Fingerless: Yes Reasons to buy + 50+ UPF protection + Breathable and quick drying Today's Best Deals AU $23.60 View at Amazon

Thin, lightweight, breathable and fingerless, these gloves feature plenty of specs that make them ideal for summer kayaking.

To protect your hands from the sun’s rays, the material offers up a UPF factor of 50+ and it’s quick drying so they’ll be dry by the end of your respite on the riverbank. They feature a synthetic leather palm for durability and protection against blisters.

5. Palm Hook Kayak Glove At 3mm thick, these gloves are great for winter kayaking Specifications Material: Neoprene and PU Sizes: S, M, L, XL Fingerless: No Reasons to buy + Hook shaped fingers + Thick and warm Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you’re an avid kayaker, you’re not going to allow the icy cold winter water to stop you from making the most out of the high levels. Although thick and warm, the gloves are lightweight, with a grippy surface allowing you to keep hold of the paddle and power you through the most demanding of rapids.

With plenty of reviewers commending their insulation properties, you can’t really go wrong with these winter kayaking gloves.

6. Yak Open Palm Mitt Keep your hands warm and don't lose contact with the pole Specifications Material: Neoprene and Fleece Sizes: S, M, L, XL Fingerless: No Reasons to buy + Cut-away palm for grip + Fleece-lined Today's Best Deals AU $30.20 View at Amazon

These mitts are a great alternative for cooler weather kayakers. They’re made from Neoprene for insulation and feature a fleece interior for additional warmth.

The open palm solves the problem of grip and kayakers worried about losing sensitivity through the wearing of gloves will be pleased that this mitt allows physical contact with the pole.