YouTube Music on Android is getting a cool free update

If you use YouTube Music, one of the best music streaming services, on your Android smartphone then you're in for a treat as the company is apparently planning an update to how playlists work.

Spotted by a Reddit user (via 9to5Google), the UI update is a big one, completely revamping playlists with more information available, including who created the playlist and when it was last updated, and larger cover art.

Other tweaks include the name of the playlist being in a larger font and all of the buttons – think download, play, share, and so on – are on the same line.

So far, the only person with this update is the aforementioned Reddit user, who is running a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, and it's unclear how long we'll have to wait before seeing the update roll out more widely.

(Image credit: Reddit)

It's almost certainly time for a redesign at YouTube Music, which is somewhat of an afterthought for the massive streaming service. Spotify, Apple Music, and others are superior in a number of ways, as the redesign demonstrates.

The most recent changes follow another recent redesign across both iOS and Android, this time changing Song Radio and playlist auto-mixes.

When this update arrives, it'll be nice to be able to see album artwork more clearly while having more convenient controls. It's unclear if the changes will apply to the iOS version of the app as well.