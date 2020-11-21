Withings Steel HR 33% off plus more Black Friday smart scale and hybrid watch deals

Looking for a good smartwatch deal? Cast your eyes on these Withings hybrid watch deals at Amazon. The now-cheaper range includes the Withings Steel HR, Steel HR Sport and Move watches plus other Withings goodies such as the Body Cardio and Body+ smart scales, not to mention the Withing Sleep Analyzer. These are certainly awesome Black Friday deals!
We also have a roundup of the best cheap Garmin watch deals and a guide to the best hybrid smartwatches too, with the Withings Steel Sport HR sitting right at the top of that preference list. If you are after something more sporty, the best running watches and best triathlon watches guides might be able to help you to make a more educated buying decision.
Withings Move ECG
Withings Move ECG | Now £80.95 | Was £129.95 | Save £49 at Amazon
One might ask: what's the difference between the ScanWatch and the Move ECG? the answer is not all that much so if you fancy a classy-looking hybrid smartwatch that has ECG functionality, can track physical activities and monitor sleep, look not further than the Withings Move ECG.View Deal
Withings Steel HR
Withings Steel HR | Now £126.95 | Was £189.95 | Save £63 at Amazon
One of the best hybrid smartwatches today, the Withings Steel HR has an extra long battery life and can function up to 25 days on one charge. It is also water resistant to 50 metres and tracks sleep and physical activities automatically. The Steel HR supports smart notifications too and just looks sext in general. a premium smartwatch for premium people.View Deal
Withings Body Cardio
Withings Body Cardio | Now £104.95 | Was £129.95 | Save £25 at Amazon
Bathroom scales won't get much smarter than the Withings Body Cardio. Among other metrics, the Body Cardio tracks heart rate, BMI, fat, muscle mass and water percentage. As well as all that, this smart scale can track pregnancy weight gain and even monitor the baby's weight in the mother's body. Needless to say, all this data is an estimate at best but interesting data nevertheless.View Deal
Withings Body+
Withings Body+ | Now £69.95 | Was £89.95 | Save £20 at Amazon
The Withings Body might be a bit simpler than the Body Cardio but it still tracks weight and BMI over time and feeds all data back into the Health Mate app automatically. The Health Mate app can be synchronised with Apple Health, Fitbit App, Google Fit and even MyFitnessPal so even if you have a Fitbit or Apple Watch, using the Withings Body will help you get a more holistic overview of how new diet or workout regimen affects your body.View Deal
Withings Move
Withings Move | Now £46.95 | Was £59.95 | Save £13 at Amazon
When it comes to battery life, nothing beats the Withings Move. This watch can function up to 18 months on one charge and track walks, runs, swims, bike rides and 10 more activities automatically. The Withings Move also tracks distance and calories burned, although for the former you'll need a smartphone with you as it has connected GPS functionality only. The Withings Move can also track sleeps.View Deal
