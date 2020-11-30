Top 4 Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals – from under $500, and includes OLED and QLED 4K TVs!

The best Cyber Monday deals usually include some great TVs, and 2020 is no different – it's been an especially good year for it, in fact. There have been great deals on sets of all sizes, from high-end stuff down more affordable options. You can see everything that's currently available with a discount from the link just here:

• Browse all of Best Buy's Cyber Monday TV deals

But if that's all a bit overwhelming, don't worry – T3 is here to get you straight to the good stuff. Just below here, we've chosen four TVs that rank among the best TV deals, and really deserve consideration for where your money goes this year.

We've got OLED sets, QLED sets, TVs that support all the latest features to make the most of PS5 and Xbox Series X, sets ranging from 43 inches to 75 inches, and with savings up to $1,000!

TV deal of the day! Sony XBR-75X900H 75-inch 4K TV | Was: $2,199 | Now: $1,599 | Savings: $600

This is an incredible TV for this price at this size! This TV is one step below Sony's flagship 4K LED TVs, but is priced like a mid-range set – you get cutting-edge processing for upscaling HD to 4K, unmatched handling of motion, support for next-gen gaming features (4K 120Hz now, VRR and ALLM coming soon), and truly fantastic image quality for this price. If you want a large TV that's elite for both gaming and movies, for a really reasonable price, this is it.View Deal

Samsung QN55Q70T 55-inch QLED 4K TV | Was: $999 | Now: $799 | Savings: $200

This is the cheapest TV that's ready for PS5 and Xbox Series X, with support for 4K at 120Hz and Variable Refresh Rates (plus an ultra-fast gaming mode)! Beyond that, it's a really good set generally, giving you the rich colors of QLED along with excellent processing, and a really easy to use smart TV system.View Deal

Sony XBR-65OLEDA8H 65-inch OLED 4K TV | Was: $2,799 | Now: $1,799 | Savings: $1,000

Sony's OLED TVs are renowned for their image quality, mixing the incredible contrast and color control of OLED with Sony's impeccable detail and motion processing – when it comes to visuals, these sets are nearly unmatched. And getting any 65-inch OLED for this price is rare, let alone one that looks so good. Even the sound is way better than rivals, thanks to genius Acoustic Surface tech that turns the screen itself into a speaker.View Deal

Samsung QN43Q60T 43-inch QLED 4K TV | Was: $529 | Now: $429 | Savings: $100

Need a smaller TV, but don't want to compromise on image quality? This brings Samsung's QLED panel tech in a compact, cheaper set, still giving you the wide HDR color range QLED known, plus the great smart TV features.View Deal

Cyber Monday sales around the web (US)