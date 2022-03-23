Today’s Wordle answer: Wordle 277 will clean you out

Today’s Wordle answer – #277 – is another five-letter word. If we’re being honest, we’re getting a bit bored of writing about these now, and after yesterday’s excellent word, today’s is a bit grim. Even so, we got it in 4 guesses, and here are our Wordle stars to date. Nothing if not consistent! 

Hints and clues for Wordle 277

Today’s Wordle answer is a violent movie franchise and a word that’s all about getting rid of something. It’s got two vowels and three consonants. 

Want more before we move on to the big reveal?

Today’s answer is PURGE, as in to get rid of something you don’t like, or to get rid of a bunch of people you don’t like. You could also purge tanks full of fuel or bowels full of… things other than fuel. The Purge is a successful movie franchise based on the conceit that on one day of the year, everyone is allowed to go out and kill anyone they feel like offing, for some kind of satirical reasons. It’s not a very cheery word, really. 

We got this in 4 goes, despite a not very successful return from our usual ALIEN/SHOUT opening duo of guesses. A lot of Wordle solutions end in E and there’s a limit to how many places you can put a U in a word ending in E so after PRUDE delivered most of the right letters, we were ready for the PURGE.

Let’s hope tomorrow is more fun. 

