Today’s Wordle answer: Wordle 277 will clean you out

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Today’s Wordle answer – #277 – is another five-letter word. If we’re being honest, we’re getting a bit bored of writing about these now, and after yesterday’s excellent word, today’s is a bit grim. Even so, we got it in 4 guesses, and here are our Wordle stars to date. Nothing if not consistent!

(Image credit: New York Times )

Hints and clues for Wordle 277

Today’s Wordle answer is a violent movie franchise and a word that’s all about getting rid of something. It’s got two vowels and three consonants.

Want more before we move on to the big reveal? Try our guide to Wordle 275 from two days ago and yesterday’s Wordle 276. Advanced students may then want to move to our Wordle archive and guide, where you can read about our 100% Wordling success rate and the winning strategies and tactics that got us there.

Wordle #277 answer



(Image credit: New York Times)

Today’s answer is PURGE, as in to get rid of something you don’t like, or to get rid of a bunch of people you don’t like. You could also purge tanks full of fuel or bowels full of… things other than fuel. The Purge is a successful movie franchise based on the conceit that on one day of the year, everyone is allowed to go out and kill anyone they feel like offing, for some kind of satirical reasons. It’s not a very cheery word, really.

We got this in 4 goes, despite a not very successful return from our usual ALIEN/SHOUT opening duo of guesses. A lot of Wordle solutions end in E and there’s a limit to how many places you can put a U in a word ending in E so after PRUDE delivered most of the right letters, we were ready for the PURGE.

Let’s hope tomorrow is more fun.