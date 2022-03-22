Today’s Wordle answer: Wordle 276 is the best Wordle word ever

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Wordle answer 276. Bloody hell. Can you hear that noise, readers? It’s the sound of several million Wordle players losing their rags on Twitter or elsewhere. If you can’t figure out today’s Wordle solution, we can assure you that you’re not alone. We got it in four guesses, but then we’ve got that kind of mind. By the admittedly genteel standards of Wordle, today’s answer was a faintly outrageous word.

Hints and clues for Wordle 276

Wordle 275: it’s not rocket science (Image credit: Getty)

This is a rather liquid-y word, that could relate to boozing. In fact, being boozed up might even help you get this Wordle right. It‘s an onomatopoeia and everyone loves those. Right?

Want more before we move on to the big reveal? Try our guide to Wordle 274 from two days ago and yesterday’s Wordle 275. Advanced students may then want to move to our Wordle archive and guide, where you can read about our 100% Wordling success rate and the winning strategies and tactics that got us there.

Wordle #276 answer

We were so happy with this result, we’ve placed the winning screen at a jaunty, slightly drunken angle (Image credit: New York Times)

SLOSH! Bet you never saw that one coming. Slosh is the noise that liquid makes as it, uh, sloshes around. In British slang, it just so happens the term ‘sloshed’ is yet another way for British people to say ‘drunk’. Firstly because you might start by ‘sloshing’ your drink around in its glass, and then down your gullet. But alsho – no, hear me out, hear me out – becaush when you have jusht a FEW too many lil’ drinkies, you shometimesh start to shlur your wordsh. And slosh happens to sound like a slurred word, even when your not actually slurring.

Monty Python celebrated this in their ‘Philosophers Song’, which imagined the great minds of philosophy as if they were hopeless drunks. This included Ludwig Wittgenstein, who was described as ‘a beery swine‘ and habitually, ‘Just as sloshed as [Karl Wilhelm Friedrich] Shleigel.’

Our 15 or so regular readers will note that we eschewed our usual approach today – starting with ALIEN, followed by SHOUT – and endeavoured to play this stupid game properly for once. By guess 3 we thought. ‘Well there are several possible options here but do you know what? God damn it, we’re going with SLOSH.’ And fortune favoured the brave, for SLOSH it duly turned out to be. Life just doesn’t get much better than this.