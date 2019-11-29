Get cosy with 43% off Yankee Candle’s Christmas gift set for Black Friday

If you're scouring the Black Friday deals hoping to pick up a cheap Yankee Candle or two, Amazon has a gorgeous deal going right now on the highly coveted 11-piece Christmas Gift Set, which contains scented candles and accessories. As part of a time-limited deal, the gift set is 43% off, so right now you can buy it for £27.99.

Yankee Candles have a big following around the globe who love the brand's on-trend and festive scented candle ranges, with the Christmas gift sets being super popular choices for pre-Christmas gift giving as well as on the big day itself. This deal is for a limited time only and ends at 11:59 on 29 November.

Unbox the Yankee Candle Christmas Gift Set and you will find a plethora of heavenly scented goodies, including a medium size jar of the divine Angel Wings scented candle, which you can dress up further with the included ornate silver-colour Illumia candle lid.

Also in the box is a small jar of the Black Cherry scented candle, plus scented votives in Cinnamon Stick, Frosty Gingerbread, Icy Blue Spruce, Winter Wonder, Glittering Star and Baby Powder.

(Image credit: Yankee Candle)