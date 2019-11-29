Get cosy with 43% off Yankee Candle’s Christmas gift set for Black Friday

If you're scouring the Black Friday deals hoping to pick up a cheap Yankee Candle or two, Amazon has a gorgeous deal going right now on the highly coveted 11-piece Christmas Gift Set, which contains scented candles and accessories. As part of a time-limited deal, the gift set is 43% off, so right now you can buy it for £27.99.
Yankee Candles have a big following around the globe who love the brand's on-trend and festive scented candle ranges, with the Christmas gift sets being super popular choices for pre-Christmas gift giving as well as on the big day itself. This deal is for a limited time only and ends at 11:59 on 29 November.
- Buy the Yankee Candle Christmas Gift Set at Amazon for £27.99
- View more candle deals at the Boots Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale
Unbox the Yankee Candle Christmas Gift Set and you will find a plethora of heavenly scented goodies, including a medium size jar of the divine Angel Wings scented candle, which you can dress up further with the included ornate silver-colour Illumia candle lid.
Also in the box is a small jar of the Black Cherry scented candle, plus scented votives in Cinnamon Stick, Frosty Gingerbread, Icy Blue Spruce, Winter Wonder, Glittering Star and Baby Powder.
Yankee Candle Christmas Gift Set |
Was £44.10 | Now £27.99 at Amazon (RRP £72)
This 11-piece Yankee Candle Christmas spectacular will make a beautiful gift for any scented candle fans. It contains a wealth of ace-smelling candles, including the divinely scented Angel Wings, and lots of votives to place around your home.
View Deal