These stylish glasses protect your eyes from blue light and help you sleep better

Apparently, we spend more time staring at screens than sleeping (on average 8 hours 41 mins), causing an outbreak of Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS).

The consequences of CVS vary from minor effects such as red or dry eyes, to other more serious symptoms such as headaches, migraines, dizziness, blurred vision, retinal damage and even sleep disruption patterns.

These stylish glasses from Barner are looking to alleviate that, by stopping the harmful blue light from reaching your retina.

This should reduce eye strain and visual stress, as well as improving your sleep by increasing melatonin production. You'll fall asleep easier, sleep better and improve your circadian rhythm.



Barner has collaborated with one of the leading producers of lenses in the world, so the glass should be great quality.

The frames were designed in collaboration with 'the greatest' Italian designers', and are 100-percent handmade from high-quality Mazzucchelli acetate. We think they look great.

Barner Kickstarter funding goal in just 22 hours. If you also want to try them out, you can back Barner on Kickstarter.

