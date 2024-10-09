I own this Levi's jacket – it's a bargain at half price in the Prime Day sale!

Amazon Prime Day is simply an amazing time for shoppers. Prices are slashed on a wide range of products, meaning you can stock up on everything from home essentials to big TVs.

While I was hard at work collating some of the very best deals out there, I stumbled across a familiar image. This deal sees the Levi's sherpa-lined trucker jacket – the winter jacket I have been using for years – slashed to half price!

Levi's sherpa-lined trucker jacket: was $108, now $53.98 at Amazon

Snag this iconic jacket for half price right now at Amazon! A Levi's denim jacket is a staple of men's fashion, and a must-have item for your winter wardrobe. At this price, it really is too good to refuse!

That's a total bargain. This is no ragged copy – when it comes to denim, Levi's is the brand to buy. The brand's work in the realm of lovely jackets is only bested by its output of denim jeans.

I've personally owned and used this jacket for a number of years. While it tends to take a break in the warmer months, that fleece lining makes it a great option across fall and winter.

I'll often pair it with a t-shirt in warmer fall months, using the lining to keep warm without having to layer up. Plus, once things get really cold, it's a great top layer for dry days when you need a lot of insulation.

The quality is – as you'd probably come to expect from a brand of this size and stature – excellent. You'll be reassured by the heavy-duty feel, and should be comfortable taking it into the elements without fear.

Don't fret if the traditional blue denim isn't your bag, either. There's a wide range of different styles and colours on offer as part of the listing. Shoppers can pick anything from neat and neutral tan-coloured options, through to neat greens and suave blacks.

There's so many different options, in fact, that I'm contemplating treating myself to a second one in another colour. After all, if some is good, more has to be better... right?