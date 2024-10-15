Looking to boost your oral hygiene? This 2-in-1 electric toothbrush and water flosser could be the answer

QUICK SUMMARY
Soocas has launched a 2-in-1 electric toothbrush with an integrated water flosser, offering deeper cleaning with greater ease and efficiency. It also features a 30-day battery life, magnetic charging and two cleaning modes.
The NEOS II is priced at $169.99 and comes in Dark Violet or Pearl White. It's currently only available in the US but could expand to other markets soon.
Whilst the best electric toothbrushes have been to go-to choice for those looking to boost their oral hygiene, the best water flossers have recently started gaining attention. They're particularly good at reaching spots toothbrushes often miss... but what happens if you could combine both?
Soocas has announced launch of the NEOS II, an innovative 2-in-1 electric toothbrush that features an integrated water flosser. Its design combines brushing and flossing into a single routine, offering deeper cleaning with greater ease and efficiency.
The NEOS II is priced at $169.99 and can be purchased from the Soocas website. It's available in Dark Violet or Pearl White, and two replacement heads will set you back $29.99. It's currently only available in the US but could expand to other markets soon.
Unlike conventional methods that only clean 60% of your teeth, the Soocas NEOS II targets both tooth surfaces and the gaps between them. This eliminates the need for multiple devices, making it easier and more efficient to achieve comprehensive oral hygiene every day.
Using advanced diaphragm technology, the toothbrush delivers powerful flossing with 124.3 PSI peak water pressure. It can also target difficult areas, delivering a deep clean with an ultra-fine 0.6mm water stream and high-frequency vibration – removing up to 35 times more stains than traditional manual toothbrushes.
The NEOS II offers two cleaning modes – Deep Clean and Quick Floss – and three intensity levels to tailor the brushing experience. It's equipped with a powerful 2600mAh battery, providing up to 30 days of use on a single charge. The magnetic charging system ensures hassle-free recharging without bulky cords, making it ideal for travel and minimising bacteria exposure.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
