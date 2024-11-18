I own a four-figure fragrance collection – these are the three Black Friday deals from The Fragrance Shop I'd buy

With the sheer volume of bargains on offer over Black Friday, it can be tough to know what to shop. You'll find deals on everything from portable blenders to big TVs, with discounts which are very tempting.

I always try to use the season of deals to buy smaller things which aren't necessarily time-dependant. For me, that often includes the best men's fragrances on the market.

I'm lucky enough to have amassed quite the collection of neat bottles over the years, which can make it tough to add something new into the fray. Still, with a range of great deals on offer at The Fragrance Shop, I've managed to find a few bottles which could be worth getting hold of.

Hermes H24: was £89 now £64.08 at The Fragrance Shop There really is no brand more akin to luxury than Hermes. H24 is their first perfume designed with the contemporary man in mind, and is described as lively, sensual and bright. Plus, it's pretty much the cheapest way you'll get hold of anything from the brand...

Dior Sauvage: was £84 now £60 at The Fragrance Shop Dior's Sauvage has become something of a staple for the modern man. It's woody at heart, and is a perfect fragrance to keep in the collection for those days when nothing else will suffice.

It's worth noting that all of those prices are listed with the Members price. That does incur a small cost which varies depending on your chosen membership level. Still, it does seem worthwhile, with 20% off of your orders among other benefits.

For me, these are three of the top picks. Dior Sauvage is a relatively common fragrance these days, but its popularity exists for a good reason. It's a really easy scent to wear – particularly in the EDT, which will tone down some of those deep, woody notes.

Prada's Luna Rossa collection is one of my absolute favourites right now. I had the pleasure of testing this scent recently and thoroughly enjoyed the freshness on offer. If I do treat myself to a bottle, it's certain to be one of my most used spring fragrances!

The Hermes H24 is something of an outlier in this collection. I've never tried it, simply holding faith in the blurb for the scent and the strength of the brand. That's not something I'd usually recommend – it's well worth testing a fragrance before you buy whenever possible – but it's hard to pass up a deal like this. At just £64.08 for the gift set, complete with a miniature travel bottle, too, this feels like the bargain of the month!