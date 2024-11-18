I own a four-figure fragrance collection – these are the three Black Friday deals from The Fragrance Shop I'd buy

With the sheer volume of bargains on offer over Black Friday, it can be tough to know what to shop. You'll find deals on everything from portable blenders to big TVs, with discounts which are very tempting.
I always try to use the season of deals to buy smaller things which aren't necessarily time-dependant. For me, that often includes the best men's fragrances on the market.
I'm lucky enough to have amassed quite the collection of neat bottles over the years, which can make it tough to add something new into the fray. Still, with a range of great deals on offer at The Fragrance Shop, I've managed to find a few bottles which could be worth getting hold of.
I adore the Luna Rossa collection. Simply bursting with fresh, fragrant notes, this is one of my favourite spring scents.
There really is no brand more akin to luxury than Hermes. H24 is their first perfume designed with the contemporary man in mind, and is described as lively, sensual and bright. Plus, it's pretty much the cheapest way you'll get hold of anything from the brand...
Dior's Sauvage has become something of a staple for the modern man. It's woody at heart, and is a perfect fragrance to keep in the collection for those days when nothing else will suffice.
It's worth noting that all of those prices are listed with the Members price. That does incur a small cost which varies depending on your chosen membership level. Still, it does seem worthwhile, with 20% off of your orders among other benefits.
For me, these are three of the top picks. Dior Sauvage is a relatively common fragrance these days, but its popularity exists for a good reason. It's a really easy scent to wear – particularly in the EDT, which will tone down some of those deep, woody notes.
Prada's Luna Rossa collection is one of my absolute favourites right now. I had the pleasure of testing this scent recently and thoroughly enjoyed the freshness on offer. If I do treat myself to a bottle, it's certain to be one of my most used spring fragrances!
The Hermes H24 is something of an outlier in this collection. I've never tried it, simply holding faith in the blurb for the scent and the strength of the brand. That's not something I'd usually recommend – it's well worth testing a fragrance before you buy whenever possible – but it's hard to pass up a deal like this. At just £64.08 for the gift set, complete with a miniature travel bottle, too, this feels like the bargain of the month!
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
-
21 best watch deals under £500 you should buy in the Black Friday sales
Fancy a new watch? Whether for yourself or as a gift, there's no better time to buy
By Sam Cross Last updated
-
Hit the slopes with Longines’ new Conquest Chrono Ski Edition
Do you ski? Longines announces limited new Conquest Ski Edition
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Zenith’s new DEFY watch is what you’ll want on your wrist for nighttime dives
Zenith upgrades its DEFY Extreme Diver with a new white dial
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Save over £10,000 on this drool-worthy A Lange and Söhne watch right now!
Beat the Black Friday rush and snag this stunning luxury watch for less
By Sam Cross Published
-
Nomos’ new watch will make you do a double (date) take
Nomos debuts a brand new movement with a stunning double date display
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
My favourite watch movement is now paired with a stunning magenta dial
The Biver Automatique Echoes of this Moment is stunning – but you won't get one
By Sam Cross Published
-
New MoonSwatch features a complication you've never seen before
This is my favourite MoonSwatch yet
By Sam Cross Published
-
9 best Creed fragrances for men 2024: timeless scents to make a lasting impression
Creed is the ultimate destination for luxury fragrances
By Lizzie Wilmot Published