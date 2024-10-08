The Dyson Airwrap is $100 off for Prime Day — but it won't last long

If you haven't heard of the Dyson AirWrap, where have you been? It's quickly become one of the world's most sought after multi-tool hair stylers, with users claiming it is the best hair styling device in the beauty industry. As wonderful as this sounds, it also makes it incredibly difficult to get a hold of one, let alone secure one in the sales.

After it received an impressive amount of 5 star reviews since its release, it seemed to go out of stock almost everywhere. Well, if you haven't had much luck yet, check out the latest Dyson deal from Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler and Dryer in Nickel and Copper: was $599.99, now $499.99 at Amazon (save $100)

The box includes the Dyson Airwrap itself, Coanda smoothing dryer, 30mm Airwrap long barrel, 40mm Airwrap long barrel, soft smoothing brush, firm smoothing brush, round volumising brush, storage case and a filter cleaning brush.

The Dyson Airwrap is the only multi-styler to dry, curl, shape and hide flyaways with the Coanda effect, meaning there's no heat damage to your hair. There are three precise airflow speeds and three precise heat settings to suit your hair and desired style. There's also a cold shot that immediately deactivates the heating element, helping to set your style and keep it held for longer.

There are six attachments included in the box, including re-engineered barrels that curl in both directions, smoothing brushes for straighter styles, and a 2-in-1 multi-functional Coanda Smoothing dryer harness enhanced Coanda airflow to pre-dry and finish your styles.

