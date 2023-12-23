7 things I wish I’d known before using the Dyson Airwrap

It’s safe to say that the Dyson Airwrap has completely changed the way people style their hair. The 5-star hair tool holds the top spot in our best hair curler guide but the wet-to-dry styler is so much more than that. The multi styler comes with multiple attachments to completely transform the look and feel of your hair, regardless of its length, type and style of choice.

Until I got the Dyson Airwrap, I was fairly lazy with my hair. I’ve never been skilled at styling my hair and after a few weeks of having the Dyson Airwrap, I was convinced I was doing something wrong or the impressive technology was wasted on me. The most I could get out of it was extra volume but the curls I’d tried to create just weren’t happening.

But after having my hair styled by Larry King (yes, really!) at a Dyson hair care event, I actually managed to achieve similar results at home. As a complete Airwrap newbie, here are seven things I wish I’d known before using the Dyson Airwrap.

P.S. Check out our full Dyson Airwrap review for why we love this hair styler so much.

1. Your hair should be damp

To get the best results, you should use the Dyson Airwrap on damp hair. That’s not to say that it won’t work on dry hair, but as a wet-to-dry multi styler, the Dyson Airwrap is at its best when used on damp hair. Having said that, you shouldn’t jump out of the shower with wet hair and immediately switch on your Airwrap. Instead, semi-dry your hair with a hair dryer or an Airwrap drying attachment so it’s 85% dry. From there, you can use the barrels and brushes to achieve the look you want, and you’ll find that the style stays for longer.

2. Use styling products

When I tell you that my hair holds nothing, I’m not exaggerating. I can curl my entire head and it will have fallen out (the curls, not my hair!) in about half an hour. But when I got my hair done by Larry King, he put a few spritzes of styling product in my hair, and my curls stayed intact all day. As the Dyson Airwrap works best on damp hair, you can easily add products to your locks without hearing that horrible sizzling sound you get with hair straighteners if your hair’s too wet.

I’d recommend using a heat protection spray as even though the Airwrap uses minimal heat, your hair is still coming into close contact with the attachments. A volumising spray or mousse can help your hair hold for longer, and a spritz of hairspray can help this too.

3. You can change the direction of the air

Something I didn’t realise until Larry King professionally styled my hair with the Airwrap is that you can change the direction of its air flow. Previously, I’d easily curl one side of my head but the other side was tricky to get my hair to wrap around the barrel. Once I got my hair to cooperate, the waves didn’t come out right and fell out quicker, and this is because I hadn’t changed the direction of the air flow. To do this, use the cool tips at the top of the barrels and turn them in either direction to change how the air is projected out of the Airwrap.

4. Don’t remove your hair while the Airwrap is on

An important tip is to not remove your hair from the Airwrap while it’s still on. I’ve definitely been guilty of this, especially when in a rush. I didn’t think it made that much difference to the outcome of my hair but I was wrong. While watching Larry King do my hair, he used the thin barrel attachment to curl each strand and then stopped the Airwrap before holding it and unravelling the curl. This helps set the hair better and means you’re not disrupting the styling process or damaging your hair by pulling the Airwrap away from your head.

5. Set your curls with a cold shot

Similar to turning off the Airwrap with the hair still ‘in’ the Airwrap, set the style using the cold shot button. On the Airwrap body is a sliding button with a small blue circle icon. When you’ve finished your styling, push the button up towards the blue circle to activate the cold shot and set your hair in place.

(Image credit: Dyson)

6. The Coanda Smoothing Dryer is the best attachment

The Dyson Airwrap comes with multiple attachments, but as the original Dyson Airwrap came out in 2018, more accessories have been released. One such attachment is the Coanda Smoothing Dryer which might not come in all Airwrap purchases, depending on the version you select. But if you take anything away from this, it’s that the Coanda Smoothing Dryer is the best attachment by far (in my opinion, anyway). I use it to quickly pre-dry my hair before styling for extra volume but you can also use it to smooth flyaways and frizz.

7. Practice makes perfect!

Regardless of your hair styling expertise, the Dyson Airwrap does take some getting used to so you’re not going to be an expert right away. It’s taken me a couple of months to get to a point where I know what I’m doing with the Dyson Airwrap and to get my hair to hold the style for longer periods of time. But I can vouch that being patient and practicing will pay off in the long run, as now, my hair is voluminous, bouncy and feels better than ever.