The new Amazon Echo Show 15-inch goes on-sale today, to derail your Black Friday plans

The newest addition to the Alexa family – the Amazon Echo Show 15, is finally available to order, and will ship out to buyers on December 9th. Having originally been announced waaaaaaaay back in September, the largest Echo so far is finally coming to your home.

• Pre-order the Amazon Echo Show 15 for £239 from Amazon UK

• Pre-order the Amazon Echo Show 15 for $249 from Amazon US

• Pre-order the Amazon Echo Show 15 for $399 from Amazon Australia

It features a 15.6-inch screen, and designed to look like a picture frame – in fact, it's easy to wall mount, or you can have it out on a sideboard. The idea is that this is especially suited to being a little kitchen TV, or as a video call machine, thanks to its built-in webcam. It has a Full HD 1920x1080 display, so anything you watch should look crisp and clear.

Of course, it's not just about video – Amazon also highlights that its big size make it a great recipe companion in the kitchen, for example. And it will actually recognise different people who stand in front to look at it, customising what it shows you in response – so it might be your own calendar, or your favourite music options. This last part is powered by the new Amazon AZ2 Neural Edge chip inside it – this is the first Echo to include it, so it's our first glimpse of what it can do.

(Image credit: Amazon)

When the Echo Show 15 isn'y in use, it can actually display art on the wall – and you can quickly and easily pull up buttons to control your smart home devices, too. And it's got all of the Alexa features you'd expect from the best smart speakers too, naturally.

Speaking of which, the Echo Show 15 comes at an interesting time – right as the likes of the Amazon Echo (4th Gen), Echo Dot (4th Gen) and Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8 are about to land in the best Black Friday deals.

With big discounts likely next week on the other Echos, you could buy a whole house's worth of smart speakers for the price of picking up this new one – but then, maybe this one is exactly the upgrade you're looking for. Still, if you're looking to spend a little less, here are the latest prices on a lots of other Echo devices.