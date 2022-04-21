Smart home deal cuts the Facebook Portal to just $79 at Best Buy

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Video calling and meetings have hit an all time high, even after the pandemic. If you take or make a lot of voice and video calls, it’s worth investing in a dedicated video calling system like a Facebook Portal.

If you’re new to Facebook Portal, it’s a collection of smart displays and video phones created by Meta Platforms. Designed to keep people connected and communicating, the Facebook Portal is a handy device to have in your home and is currently discounted at Best Buy.

View the Facebook Portal deal

Originally priced at $179.99, the Facebook Portal is now just $79.99 (55%), saving shoppers $100 on this premium smart home display. The Facebook Portal uses Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Zoom and more to make both work and social calls.

Once the Facebook Portal is set up and connected, the camera can pan and zoom to keep you in frame and the Smart Sound minimises background noise and enhances your voice. The Facebook Portal also comes with Alexa built-in so while it’s primarily designed for video calls, it can be used as a smart display to control your smart home and other compatible devices with voice commands.

To view the Facebook Portal deal, click the link above or keep reading for more Facebook Portal discounts from Best Buy.

Facebook Portal: was $179.99, now $79.99 at Best Buy

The Facebook Portal is designed to connect people and keep them communicating wherever they are. Its 10-inch touchscreen is easy to use and will display your photos when you’re done making calls. The Facebook Portal is a handy piece of kit to add to your home office as it acts as a separate dedicated calling and sharing screen that frees up more computer space. Available in black and white.

If you’d prefer to take your video calls and meetings to the big screen, take a look at the Facebook Portal TV. Designed for big screen smart video calling on your phone, tablet or TV, it’s a great addition to your smart home.

The main difference between the Facebook Portal and the Facebook Portal TV is that the Portals have built in screens and can be used anywhere in the home, as long as you’ve plugged it in. On the other hand, the Facebook Portal TV looks more like a sound bar and instead of a screen, it connects to your TV which then acts as your screen and audio system.

Right now, you can save $50 on the Facebook Portal TV at Best Buy and take your group calls and video meetings to the next level.