Should I buy? Dolce Gusto by Krups Lumio KP130840 Coffee Machine – Black

This small and fully automatic coffee machine packs a cool minimalist design but delivers piping hot pod coffee to go

DOLCE GUSTO by Krups Lumio KP130840 Coffee Machine


The Dolce Gusto by Krups Lumio KP130840 Coffee Machine – Black is perfect if you want quick, quality coffee to go. Choose from over 40 of your favourite coffee types, including Americano, Latte Macchiato, Hot Chocolate and Chai Tea Latte too. Pop the pod in and, thanks to 15 bar pump pressure and a 1 litre water tank, you get a quality brew in seconds.

DOLCE GUSTO by Krups Lumio KP130840 Coffee Machine

As you’d expect from a coffee machine that just gets on with the job of dispensing the black stuff there’s little in the way of features and functionality. A one-touch Play and Select button manages drink selection, while the machine switches itself off after one minute. That’s excellent news if you don't have the time, patience or inclination to find out more about the little coffee maker.

DOLCE GUSTO by Krups Lumio KP130840 Coffee Machine

Quick and simple 

Nope, the by Krups Lumio KP130840 Coffee Machine – Black lets you switch it on, get your coffee and, pronto, you’re gone. That means it makes a lot of sense if you don't care a jot about where your beans come from and all the other coffee-making shenanigans that tend to take the edge off more complex machines. Should you buy it? Of course!

3 reasons to buy DOLCE GUSTO by Krups Lumio KP130840

•  Simple but effective

•  Great range of drink options

• Cute and compact design

