Save 20% on all Star Wars, Frozen and Marvel toys in Argos' pre-Black Friday deal

Argos is continuing its run of toy discounts that are giving even the best Black Friday deals a run for their money, this time with a code that gives you 20% off the hottest toy brands this Christmas.

The latest in Argos' Crazy Codes season of offers is 20% off toys in the Star Wars, Frozen and Marvel ranges, specifically – and given that this is the year of Frozen 2, The Rise of Skywalker and Avengers: Endgame, these are going to be on a lot of Christmas lists.

There are dolls and figures, musical toys, Lego sets, Nerf blasters, advent calendars, and playsets all in the offer – to get the discount, add whatever you want to your trolley, then use the code STAR20 at checkout to take the 20% off.

That discount applies on top of any money that the toys already have off, so you could get an 11-pack of Marvel action figures for £48 instead of £80!

Save 20% off all Frozen, Star Wars and Marvel toys at Argos with code STAR20

Choose toys from Frozen, Star Wars and Marvel – that includes everything from Lego to action figures to dress-up options (but excludes video games and accessories) – add what you want to your trolley, then use code STAR20 at checkout to take 20% off!View Deal

We suspect that this will be the last Argos Crazy Code offer – from next week, we'd expect the full Argos Black Friday deals bonanza to begin…