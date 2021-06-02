running shoes: Saucony Endorphin Pro 2 drops and On Cloudboom Echo announced

Do you like fast running shoes ? If so, this week’s new running shoes announcements will be right up in your street. The timing of these announcements is impeccable as lockdown restrictions slowly seem to be lifting worldwide, meaning that soon we might even start attending running races. And for those, we’ll need decent racing shoes, like the ones below.

And since the weather is nice, you might as well get a new running top and a new pair of running shorts too.

Saucony Endorphin Pro 2: features, price and availability

American sports brand Saucony now stocks the successor of the Saucony Endorphin Pro racing shoes, the aptly-named Saucony Endorphin Pro 2. The Pro 2 uses the same SPEEDROLL Technology, as seen in the OG Pro, combining elevated cushioning with a stiff forefoot for more propulsive toe offs.

The Endorphin Pro 2 features the light and ‘springy’ PWRRUN PB cushioning with Saucony’s signature S-curve carbon fiber plate for “maximum SPEEDROLL effect”. According to Saucony, the Endorphin Pro 2 has improved heel support and an updated lacing system that “provide an even better fit than before, giving you a distraction-free-ride start to finish.” The Endorphin Pro 2 has an 8 mm (35.5 mm at the heels, 27.5 mm at the front) heel drop and weighs 213 grams/179 grams (men's/women's version, respectively).

The price of the shoes is in line with what you’d expect of a high stack, carbon plate-enhanced running shoes nowadays: the Saucony Endorphin Pro 2 has a recommended retail price of $200/£190. Available now at Saucony US / Saucony UK .

We don’t know much about the new Cloudboom Echo apart from that it builds on the foundation of the Cloudboom, On’s carbon-enhanced long distance racing shoes. According to On, the new Cloudboom Echo is the “most athlete-involved shoe” developed by the Swiss running brand to date. Apparently, the shoes “showcase over two years of elite insight and footwear innovation from the On Lab.”

Engineered with On's CloudTec technology, the Cloudboom Echo features a dual layer of ‘optimally placed’ Clouds and provides supreme cushioning that is said to adapt to each athlete's stride. A completely new rocker-shaped carbon Speedboard runs the full length of the shoe and is reinforced by the light Helion foam.