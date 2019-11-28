Radio Flyer Tailgater Wagon gets a massive 45% Black Friday discount which will run out FAST

If you're looking for a mega Black Friday deal, look no further, we've just found it. You can currently get the super-useful Radio Flyer 3-In-1 Tailgater Wagon for 45-percent off.
That means the $109.99 is slashed to a very affordable $60.49 – this might be the most practical Black Friday deal around. You'll need to act fast though, this is an Amazon Lightning deal, and can sell out in less than half an hour.
The Radio Flyer’s 3-in-1 Tailgater Wagon is an ideal Black Friday purchase if you spend a lot of time outdoors.
According to Amazon, it is the only folding wagon that can store 3 chairs, 2 kids, 1 cooler and more.
The wagon can be used for hauling goods, two-rider seating, or as a bench, while the stow-away cooler caddy holds extra cargo.
If you do plan on carrying children in the Radio Flyer, there are seatbelts included for added safety.
It has a maximum weight capacity 150 lbs. in the wagon and an additional 50 lbs. on the cooler caddy.
When you're finished haulin' you can easily, one-handedly, fold the wagon flat for easy storage.
Check out the deal below.
Radio Flyer’s 3-in-1 Tailgater Wagon | was $109.99 | now $60.49 | save $49.50 at Amazon
Radio Flyer’s 3-in-1 Tailgater Wagon is the only folding wagon that can store 3 chairs, 2 kids, 1 cooler and more. It can carry a maximum weight of 150 lbs. in the wagon and 50 lbs. on the cooler caddy. It's ideal if you spend a lot of time outdoors.View Deal
