Oppo’s first smartwatch could be an Apple Watch killer

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has published the second teaser image of its upcoming debut smartwatch.

Although arguably less revealing than the first teaser image published in January , the new photo shows more of the square metal case and strap lug mounts.

The image also gives us another look at how the glass front curves around the case, similar to the Infinity Edge Display used on Samsung smartphones.

As we saw in the first teaser image, below, the Oppo smartwatch has a pair of buttons on the right side of the case. Now, the second image appears to show the left side is completely blank, giving the timepiece a minimal, classic design.

The latest image was posted to Twitter on 17 February by Brian Shen, the president of global marketing for Oppo. Shen said: “here’s another look at the forthcoming Oppo Watch. The curved screen and 3D glass will be a game changer.”

Shen doesn’t explain exactly what he means by 3D glass, but we suspect this refers to how the glass cascades part way down the sides of the watch. The new teaser also shows a simple, traditional watch face with hour, minute and second hands, and an Oppo logo but now hour markets, or any other digital complications.

We have previously heard how the watch will reportedly include an ECG app like the Apple Watch, but Oppo is yet to confirm this. And, although the similarities between Oppo and Apple watches are obvious, the former does without the latter’s rotating Digital Crown, likely saving on cost and complexity.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Finally, it looks as if Oppo is using a strap system similar to that of the Apple Watch, with the straps looped around a metal bar fitted to the watch case. Given this watch appears to have a leather strap, and the first teaser looked like a rubber sport strap, we suspect the bands will be easily interchangeable, just as they are on the Apple Watch.

Oppo was expected to announce the watch at Mobile World Congress later this month, but that has now been cancelled due to the coronavirus. We now expect Oppo to launch the watch online - and reveal its specs, features and price - online later this month.

