Oppo's first smartwatch looks like an Apple Watch and Samsung S10 love child

A few days ago we reported that Oppo's first smartwatch will mix Apple Watch looks with advanced health-tracking, and today, we've been given proof that it will, indeed, look like an Apple Watch.

With a square watch face, curved edges, sleek buttons and a Sport Band-like strap, there is no denying that Oppo has taken inspiration from Apple's wearable.

That's not necessarily a bad thing, as the Apple Watch is by far the most popular smartwatch out there, and, in our eyes, also the most attractive.

The render above comes from a Vice President for Oppo, who shared the image on Chinese social networking site Weibo.

It differs from with Apple Watch on the side, where you can see two pusher-style buttons, rather than a single button and a rotating crown.

We think it's unlikely that Oppo will include a rotating crown, as this would be a complex and expensive addition to the smartwatch. In addition to that, the left-hand side is not a very ergonomic place for a watch crown (unless you're left-handed).

The other main difference is that the screen is more rounded, and slopes away towards the edges of the device. We think it looks great, and reminds us of a Samsung Galaxy IInfinity Edge display.

We still don't know how much this device will cost, or any specific specs, although it's rumoured the Oppo's first smartwatch will be able to perform Electrocardiogram (ECG) readings.

It's expected that Oppo will launch the smartwatch at MWC in February. Stay tuned to T3 for the latest information.

Via: TechRadar