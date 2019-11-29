Omega Seamaster deal: Black Friday sale slashes £1,500 off this amazing timepiece

Thinking of treating yourself to your first luxury Swiss watch? Or perhaps your existing collection is calling out for a new addition?

Well you're in luck, because the latest Goldsmiths sale has slashed the price of several Omega watches by hundreds of pounds.

Here we're highlighting one of our very favourite Omegas, the iconic Seamaster diving watch. This particular model features a 41mm stainless steel case with black dial and matching ceramic bezel, plus bronze detailing and gold coated hands.

Omega is a real heavyweight in the Swiss watch industry, having produced James Bond's timepiece of choice for the last 24 years. It also makes the Speedmaster, the first and only watch to receive flight certification from Nasa, and worn on the Moon.

This Seamaster is water-resistant to 30 metres and comes with a classy tan leather strap. Power is provided by a calibre 8400 self-winding mechanical movement.

As ever, Goldsmiths also offers finance options, where the aforementioned Seamaster can be had for £82.74 a month. Plus you can save an extra 10% on this watch if you use the discount code 'EXTRA10' at checkout.

Purchases over £5,000 qualify for Goldsmiths' VIP concierge service with enhanced delivery options tailored to your needs.

