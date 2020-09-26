New iPad Pro blows away the competition with this INCREDBILE next-gen upgrade

Last week saw Apple announce a brand new range of iPads that borrowed a number of significant upgrades from the ultra-premium iPad Pro range. With the lines being blurred between the different types of tablet, it left us with questions about what we should expect from the next wave of iPad Pros.

Thankfully it sounds like Apple is set to launch a new iPad Pro with an upgraded screen made up of mini-LEDs.

This news comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), who is well known for accurately predicting what Apple is up to behind the closed doors of its Cupertino campus. He’s predicting that the new iPad Pro will be the first stop on the road to mass-adoption of the next-gen display technology – a road that includes six mini-LED Macs and iPads before the end of next year.

For those that don’t know, mini-LED is an alternative display that combines tiny groups of LEDs to form the individual pixels that make up the display. That offers a number of advantages including better contrast, richer colours, faster response times, and lower power consumption than the more-common OLED and LCD displays.

Kuo has long-predicted that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro would be the first Apple product to come with a mini-LED display, and we’ve even heard rumours that Apple was working with LG to make that happen.

The only problem is that mass producing them has proven to be expensive, which is why mini-LED displays haven’t really taken off. That problem explains why Apple would opt to include it on the ultra-premium iPad Pro range, since it’s a product that is designed to have the best of the best – and a price tag to reflect that.

Thankfully Kuo predicts a natural price drop in the cost of mass-producing mini-LED displays, suggesting a 50% drop in price by the end of 2021, followed by a 25% drop in 2022. In other words, give it a couple of years and Apple may be able to afford to add mini-LED displays to a lot more devices without having to suffer any blowback from astronomical price-hikes.

So the next iPad Pro is shaping up to be one heck of a device, with rumours suggesting it’ll also come with other premium features like an iPhone-style triple camera array , and an upgraded Apple Pencil that offers the ability to point the stylus at a real-life colour and instantly replicate it on your tablet.

Source: MacRumors