iPad Pro (2019) could look a lot like the iPhone 11 Pro

The iPad Pro (2019) will look an awful lot like the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max, if a final design mockup that surfaced online earlier this week is to be believed. Originating from a source with a reliable track record when it comes to iPad leaks, the device in question features a tri-camera identical to that of the flagship iPhone 11; while also retaining the same rounded-off design as the current iPad Pro (2018).

Apple's hoping that the revamped camera setup will turn the iPad Pro into a one-stop-shop for video creators, revealed the source. The intention is to arm them with all the tools they need to create and edit 4K Ultra HD on the move, without having to lug around a ton of expensive equipment. But let's face it: for professionals, the iPad Pro won't hold a candle to the coveted Panasonic Lumix GH5S or Sony Alpha A7S II.



(Image credit: Sonny Dickson)

This lines up with a recent report from Bloomberg that notes that Apple is working on refreshing both the 11- and 12.9-inch models of the iPad Pro with a faster processor and an improved camera configuration — in a similar vein to the new iPhone 13. And with the iPhone 13 Pro-style tri-camera seemingly confirmed, it's safe to assume that the firm's chart-topping A13 Bionic CPU will also be thrown into the mix.