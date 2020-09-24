iPhone 12 launch date leaks ahead of event – mark your calendars

Apple's iPhone 12 event is all set for next month with the expected reveal of all four models followed by a staggered launch.

The iPhone 12 pre-order date slipped out this week, pinning the event itself to Tuesday, October 13, and pre-orders to Friday, October 16, but now it looks like we have the launch date proper as well.

Apple leaker Jon Prosser has been pretty forthcoming with his knowledge of Apple's plans over the past few months, and has confirmed the dates from the pre-order rumor, as well as sharing the product release date, which he says will be Friday, October 23.

Lines up with the dates I have you last month 👀I was told:Event October 13Pre-orders on 16In stores on 23 https://t.co/9umqJqSzwq pic.twitter.com/fOt5eLzcBPSeptember 23, 2020

All of these dates line up with Prosser's prior predictions, which have been bolstered by fellow leaker Evan Blass, who shared a screenshot of an email from a network operator that cited the date that iPhone 12 pre-orders will close, although it seemed to be off by a couple of days, in light of Apple's usual release schedule.

Prosser also doubled down on the staggered release, saying that while the Pro models will be unveiled at the event, they won't launch until November.

The iPhone 12 may have a hard time competing with Android offerings in the same window – especially if it's only the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 debuting in November.

OnePlus is set to unveil the OnePlus 8T on October 14 and Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE launches on October 2. We'll have to wait and see if fans will hold out for the premium models, or opt for a more affordable Android that rivals the base iPhone 12 models' prices while offsetting it with surprisingly impressive specs.