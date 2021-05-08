New Adidas Terrex SS21 Hike collection melds outdoor tech with city-cool styling

Adidas has released its TERREX Spring/Summer Hike collection, which includes the speedy and versatile new Adidas TERREX Swift R3 Gore-Tex hiking shoes, and cool MYSHELTER active jacket. Designed to be perfect for unplanned adventures, the collection melds outdoor tech with cool styling that's city-friendly.

We're testing them out right now to see if they're good enough to include in our best waterproof jacket or best men's walking shoes rankings, and you'll have to hold tight for our full reviews. But here's what we know so far...

(Image credit: Adidas)

The Adidas TERREX MYSHELTER jacket is engineered using triple-layer Gore-Tex active fabric to deliver water- and wind-resistance and breathability (note, it's not fully waterproof, so this one is more for light showers than full downpours). It's also lightweight and packable, so you can sling it into your backpack when the sun comes out again.

While there are plenty of adventure-specific features (a helmet-compatible hood, underarm vents, waterproof zippers, and an adjustable hemline and cuffs to protect you against the elements), this doesn't look like your standard outdoors jacket. There's a slick, urban silhouette and a reflective iridescent three-stripe running up the back, which does the double duty of looking uber-cool while also making you nice and visible to head torch-wearing companions when the sun goes down.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Next up, the Adidas TERREX Swift R3 hiking shoes. A new-and-improved version of the Terrex Swift that been a mainstay of the Terrex Hike collection for the past decade, the R3s are available to buy now in Gore-Tex or non-Gore-Tex versions.

Adidas is calling these "the multi-tool of trail shoes" – they should see you right on everything from trails to via ferratas. To deliver this lightweight, speedy and stable design, Adidas has combined features you'd find in the best trail running shoes (a full-length Lightstrike midsole for lightweight yet super-soft cushioning, for example) with elements more common to the top walking shoes, such as a Continental Rubber outsole for superior grip even on slippy surfaces; and a rock protection plate on the forefoot. We're excited to test these out and see how they hold up in practice.