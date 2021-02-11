Musto and Land Rover team up to create a weather beating jacket

Musto and Land Rover have joined forces to deliver the ultimate clothing collection, designed to take on anything nature can throw at you. It's inspired by Land Rover’s New Defender and combines a slick aesthetic with cutting-edge garment technology.

At first, a vehicle manufacturer and a clothing brand teaming up may seem odd, but both brands share an ethos of durability and capability, and design for a market that relies on expertise to explore some of the most exciting and challenging places on earth.

The collection encapsulates everything from T-shirts and parkas to gloves, a folding spade, and a unique hardware activity belt. The hero product, though, is the Welded Thermo Jacket, which comes with more technology than the latest smartphones.

Under the 5-layer waterproof shell is PrimaLoft Silver insulation, which provides the warmth of natural down without the extra weight.

The jacket also features PrimaLoft Aerogel-lined pockets to protect your smartphone, enabling it to maintain its battery power for longer. Aerogel technology consists of 95% air and is the lightest solid known to man. It provides a total thermal barrier and was originally designed by NASA – so you're practically wearing a spacesuit.

(Image credit: Musto)

If that wasn't enough, you also have Glassbead reflectors, ultrasonic welding, Cohæsive cord locks, and a Recco integrated reflective antenna, which helps rescue teams locate you in difficult terrain.

Talking about the new collection, Joe Sinclair, Director of Branded Goods and Licensing at Jaguar Land Rover said, “Our ambition was to launch a specialist range of clothing and equipment that united the world-class capabilities of the Defender with our customers’ thirst for adventure. With the Above and Beyond Collection, we have undoubtedly achieved this goal.”

