These easy Lockdown fitness tips can help you stay healthy and sane

Safeguarding your physical and mental wellness has always been important of course, but in 2020 it’s become an even more globally pressing priority. With restricted movement and advice to ‘stay at home’, it's easy to let fitness fall by the wayside.

While we can’t control the world we live in, we can control our diet and exercise. And the best bit is you don’t have to go hammer and tongs with HIIT workouts. Here’s some simple ways to keep fit physically which in turn will help lift the mood.

Embrace NEAT

Neat stands for ‘Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis’. Put simply, it’s a clever way to sneak exercise into your day without actually taking time out to schedule a workout. Some ways to incorporate those is by doing some squats while waiting for the kettle to boil, volunteer to take things upstairs, do some gardening, use adverts to do some push-ups, pace up and down the house when taking phone calls.

All these add up and decreases the time we are sedentary.

Pay for online fitness classes

With gyms closed, online fitness classes are all the rage. While there is a plethora of free workouts to choose from, we recommend paying for them. Why? Because let’s face it, we’re way more committed to doing something when money’s involved. Plus, it adds a personal element and helps you feel like you’re part of a wider community – albeit it a virtual one. It’s a boost to our mental health especially as human contact is currently limited.

Head out to nature’s gym

Man-made stuffy gyms may be closed during lockdown but nature’s gym is always open. A workout in the great outdoors has a plethora of benefits for the whole body and your mood. And there’s plenty you can do from hiking and walking to jogging and cycling. Shake up your training by exploring parks, sports fields and jogging trails and use benches, trees and steps to diversify your workouts.