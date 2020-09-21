iPhone 12 Pro close-up video shows off a slick, stylish flagship you'll love 😍

The iPhone 12 is set to debut next month after a delayed launch due to the pandemic. While Apple has confirmed the reveal event for October, it hasn't given us a concrete release date for the flagship just yet.

While we don't have any official specs, rumors and leaks point to four models offering three different sizes, additional colors, and of course, the new A14 processor that is also set to roll out in the new iPad Air when it drops next month.

If the postponing of the usual September unveiling has ruffled your feathers and the extra few weeks wait is dragging on, then have we got the perfect treat for you; feast your eyes on the latest iPhone 12 video that gives us a peek at the slick and stylish smartphone.

The concept video by DMJ4D shows off the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro with an all new Super Retina XDR display, triple rear camera setup, and four colorways: white, black, red, and the new dark blue that's set to replace the Mint Green of the iPhone 11.

We could see the handsets get a staggered release with the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max launching in October, and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max dropping at a later date – likely in November, judging by the most recent rumors.

Withings ScanWatch review: the same features as Apple Watch 6 with bags more style

Oculus Quest 2 review: virtual reality might finally be ready for the big time

A fifth, LTE-only iPhone 12 is set to join the lineup as a more affordable option, but that's rumored for a Q2 and Q4 2021release, so it'll be a while before we see it, but there's always the iPhone SE to tide you over until then.

If money is no object, you might want to check out the iPhone 12 Pro Space Odyssey edition that comes with a $6.5k price tag, or the Musk Be On Mars iPhone 12 Pro SpaceX edition which is in a similar ballpark when it comes to price.

For everyone else, expect to shell out $699 for the base model iPhone 12, $799 for the iPhone 12 Max, $1,049 for the iPhone 12 Pro, and $1,149 for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

There's just a few weeks left before Apple unveils the flagship, so we're just sitting tight for now.