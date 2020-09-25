Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G exposed in MAMMOTH leak

Google is set to unveil its flagship Pixel 5 alongside the Pixel 4a 5G next week and it's not been doing a very good of keeping details of either handset under wraps.

Back in July, a Google goof lead to our first peek at the official images of both smartphones, but the latest leak shows off both devices in all their glory, and we've had a specs dump to boot.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

Twitter leaker Evan Blass shared a slew of images in a thread showcasing the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G in their black and green colorways. Images of the smartphones were also shared in listings that were mistakenly posted early by UK retailer John Lewis.

Blass' tweets show off the devices from multiple angles, as well as giving us our first look at the Pixel 5 in green, alongside the standard black edition.

On the specs front, WinFuture shared spilled the beans on the Pixel 5 earlier this week, and is coming in hot with a steaming specs dump for the Pixel 4a 5G.

According to the outlet, the device will house the same mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset as the Pixel 5, and the same camera array: 8MP front-facing camera, and a rear 16MP wide angle + 12.2MP telephoto lens.

The deciding factor when it comes to choosing between the two then, will be the price, screen size, or battery. The Pixel 4a 5G sports a larger, 6.2-inch display compared to the Pixel 5's 6-inches, a smaller 3885mAh battery as opposed to the Pixel 5's 4,080mAh, and unlike the Pixel 5, it won't support Qi wireless or reverse charging.

The chassis forgoes metal and glass for polycarbonate, and the panel is Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 rather than the more robust Gorilla Glass 6 of the Pixel 5. Other cost-saving features include the absence of IP-ratings for water and dust resistance, and an OLED screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz, rather than 90Hz.

When it comes to the price, WinFuture has reported that the Pixel 4a 5G will come in at €499, and Google has already confirmed that the device will start from $499 in the US.

Meanwhile, Blass is predicting a price of CAD$799.99 for the Pixel 5, and while a straight conversion won't give us an accurate price in other countries, we've heard that the Pixel 5 will retail for €629 including tax, while in the US, it could retail for $649 – the launch price of the original Pixel.

With a little under a week to go before the launch event, we'll be getting official word on the specs soon enough.

Source: WinFuture