Google Pixel 5 set for huge price cut to battle the iPhone 12

Google's Pixel 5 is right on schedule for a fall release, alongside a 5G version of the Pixel 4a that was all set to launch earlier this year, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are expected to debut at the end of the month, perfectly positioned to take on the iPhone 12, but it's going to need to up the ante if it wants to stand a chance against Apple's next flagship. Luckily, it seems that Google has anticipated this and is preemptively lashing out with a doozy of a price drop.

Twitter leaker Nils Ahrensmeier has leaked the alleged price and colorways of both the Pixel 5 and 4a in Germany, saying the Pixel 5 will be available in green or black, while the Pixel 4a will come in black or white. This is in line with leaked images of the handsets which show off the white and black variants of the respective smartphones.

The price tag on the Pixel 5 will reportedly be €629 including tax, while the Pixel 4a 5G will be €499. They add that this translates to around $649 for the Pixel 5, which is on par with the original Pixel's price.

Exclusive for @TechnikNewsNET: Here are all the Prices and Colors (for Germany) for the new Pixel 5G Devices (Pixel 5 and 4a 5G)Pixel 5 (Green, Black) : €629 (with 16% VAT)Pixel 4a 5G(Black, White) €499Link https://t.co/QNSoECq7tyThanks @maxim8980 (go follow him)#Pixel5 pic.twitter.com/2HbjTbNV1KSeptember 1, 2020

If Google is rolling back the pricing to that of its first smartphone, that's great news for customers. By comparison, the Pixel 4 started from $799, so this is a huge price drop if it comes to fruition.

Google's most successful phone to date has been the Pixel 3a, and while we're not expecting the Pixel 5 to replicate its success with its less-than-premium specs, the lower price might help boost sales, but take this with a pinch of salt until we hear something more official.

Source: TechRadar