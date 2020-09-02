iPhone 12 EXPOSED in hands-on video

The iPhone 12 launch is fast approaching, although due to production delays, it's not clear when the reveal event will take place, or if all four models will launch simultaneously, or get a staggered release.

Apple has kept the device under wraps but that hasn't stopped a few pre-production units from slipping out, apparently. We saw one such handset just last week, and now another one has made its way into the wild.

This alleged iPhone 12 hands-on video surfaced this week, and claims to be showing off the latest Apple smartphone. The edges of the device are flat, which is part of the new design we're expecting to roll out with the iPhone 12, as it leaves behind the curves of the iPhone 11 series.

As GSMArena points out, the rear camera set-up bears a remarkable similarity to the iPhone 11, but we don't have a definitive idea of the iPhone 12's camera layout yet, so we can't say for sure if this is a current-gen iPhone masquerading as the next flagship.

The notch is also fairly large still, but given what we've heard already, it's looking likely that it hasn't actually been shrunk this time around; the smaller bezel paired with the 6.7-inch screen that we've seen in the previous video just makes it seem that way at first glance.

It's possible that the iPhone 12 in the video is a pre-production unit and not simply an iPhone 11, given the lack of an FCC label, but we can't say for sure if it's the real deal.

We're expecting to see the iPhone 12 make its debut in a delayed reveal event next month, followed by the launch of all four models that may be staggered to accommodate the effects the pandemic has had on production. No doubt we'll see more leaks as we head further into September.

Source: GSMArena