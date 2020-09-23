Google Pixel 5 set for huge upgrade we've all been desperate for

The Pixel 5 launch is imminent, and will see Google's flagship smartphone debut alongside a 5G version of the Pixel 4a at the end of the month.

While we've heard a lot about the price of both devices, as well as some of the specs we're just had a doozy of a leak that reveals all of the details of the Pixel 5 and it looks like there's a big upgrade on the cards that Pixel 4 fans will love.

The Pixel 4 is a solid enough phone but the battery left a lot to be desired. At just 2,800mAh it's a commonly cited gripe with the device. But the Google Pixel 5 is in for a huge bump, and will be rolling out with a 4,080mAh battery, according to WinFuture, and offers Qi wireless charging, as well as reverse charging.

The outlet dropped a heap of specs about the Pixel 5, including the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset, 6-inch HDR display, and 90Hz refresh rate. Google has also shrunk the bezel, and brought back the Pixel 3a's fingerprint sensor which is located on the back of the phone.

On the camera front, the Pixel 5 is sporting the same single 8MP camera as the Pixel 4, while the rear camera setup features a 16MP wide angle and 12.2MP telephoto lens.

When it comes to video recording, you can expect 1080p at up to 240fps, or 4K at up to 60fps from the main camera, and 1080p at up to 30fps from the front-facing camera.

Google could potentially hit the sweet spot if it manages to announce a price that undercuts the Pixel 4's $799 by a couple of hundred dollars, while balancing it with the specs of a mid-tier phone and a decent camera setup.

The Pixel 5 is set to be unveiled on September 30, so there's not long left before we officially find out what it's packing.

Source: WinFuture