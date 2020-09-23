iPhone 12 in trouble after Google Pixel 5 price leak

Google's Pixel 5 is set to launch at the end of the month alongside the Pixel 4 5G, and while we've heard that the flagship is in for a price cut to make it more palatable, it's not been made official.

However, further evidence has emerged to back up rumors that Google is dropping the price of the Pixel 5, and by a significant amount.

(Image credit: Computer Universe)

9to5Google has spotted listings at several retailers seemingly backing up the €499 price tag. Online German retailer computeruniverse has a 128GB Pixel 5 listed for €629, and a 128GB Pixel 4a listed for €499.

Meanwhile in the UK, BT reportedly had the 128GB Pixel 4a 5G listed for £499, but the page has since been taken down. Over on morecomputers, the 128GB Pixel 4a 5G has a price tag of £513.32.

This about lines up with the last rumor we heard about the price which put the Pixel 5 at €629 and the Pixel 4a 5G at €499.

If we do a direct conversion to US dollars, we're looking at $736 for the Pixel 5 and $584 for the Pixel 4a 5G. Converting the GBP price for the Pixel 4a 5G leaves us with $634 or $652 depending on which retailer we're using.

Straight conversions aren't an accurate indicator of regional pricing however, and the Pixel 5's price of €629 is predicted to roughly translate to $649.

While these are likely placeholder prices, they seem to back up earlier reports, and as 9to5Google points out, the actual price will almost certainly be cheaper than these.

The listings also revealed the colors of the devices, with green and black being the choice du jour.

Considering the Pixel 4 started from $799, seeing the Pixel 5 with a starting price that's $200 lower will certainly win over fans who were on the fence, as well as undercutting rivals set to launch in the same window of time – like the iPhone 12.

Source: 9to5Google