Calling all photographers! You can now register to virtually attend The Photography Show for FREE

Are you looking for photography tutorials, gear launches, and the chance to talk with professional photographers? Well boy do we have some good news for you! Registration for the Photography Show & The Video Show Virtual Festival is now open.

The festival takes place from September the 20th to the 21st, and will serve up 130 exhibitors, 170 expert talks and demos, new kit launches, galleries and more. Perhaps best of all? Access is completely FREE!





The Photography Show & The Video Show has welcomed thousands of photographers and filmmakers to the UK Birmingham NEC for six years, but it's all-change for 2020.

Over the two days, visitors will be able to access over 100 never before seen tutorials, exclusive kit launches and demos; plus the chance to browse and chat to more than 130 exhibitors, including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Sony, Panasonic and Fujifilm.

As part of the Main Stage sessions, there are six programmes to choose from.

Out & About covers photography and filmmaking outdoors

covers photography and filmmaking outdoors Create & Motivate includes interviews with David Yarrow, Sarah Waiswa and Doug Allan, and a live session with Chase Jarvis

includes interviews with David Yarrow, Sarah Waiswa and Doug Allan, and a live session with Chase Jarvis Editing & Post-production features a tutorial from Julieanne Kost

features a tutorial from Julieanne Kost Connect covers essential business and marketing guides

There are also programmes dedicated to Photo Skills and Video Skills.

Visitors can browse the Galleries (created by SheClicks, Gurushots, AOP and SPi Awards teams) or visit the Analogue Spotlight to get some insight into the return to non-digital photography.

You can also navigate the Exhibitor Academy for some talks from the Canon Stage, Nikon School and Sony Alpha Academy, or to the Burst Mode Hub to see brand new gear reviewed by our experts.

A charity auction will also be held on behalf of official charity partner, the Disabled Photographers’ Society. Follow the link below to find out how you can support the charity’s important work.

