Amazing Saatva mattress deal! Save $225 with our exclusive discount

If you're thinking of upgrading your bedding with a premium Saatva mattress, you'll know that they're one of the pricier options on the market. While Saatva is one of the best mattress brands in the business, you have to pay more for a quality product, so getting a sweet deal on a Saatva mattress is an opportunity you don't want to pass up.

So now's the time to get shopping if your heart's set on one of its exquisite mattresses. We have an exclusive Saatva deal for you that'll save you $225 on your new mattress when you spend over $1,000. That means you'll qualify for the discount if you're planning to buy any of its mattresses in queen size or bigger, and even if all you want is a twin then you can still qualify if, for example, you opt for its Latex Hybrid mattress.

Saatva regularly runs deals to get you $200 off when you spend $1,000 or more, but rarely goes much higher than that, so this is a fantastic opportunity to shave a little more off the price of one of its deluxe mattresses. Your only problem's going to be choosing the right mattress for you as there are quite a few to choose from.

The Saatva Classic is its basic mattress – at least, it's basic by Saatva's standards. It's a hybrid innerspring mattress that combines two layers of springs with memory foam layers and a 3-inch Euro pillow top to give you exceptional support and comfort, with three firmness options to choose from.

If you prefer a memory foam mattress then the Loom & Leaf will be more to your liking; it has three layers of premium foam to give you cool, supportive comfort and durability, and it's available in two firmness options – firm and relaxed firm.

Other options include the Saatva Latex Hybrid, a 100% natural and organic mattress featuring a five-zone Talalay latex layer and a zone pocketed coil unit for exceptional support and lasting comfort, and for the ultimate in personalized comfort there's the Solaire. It features six layers and no less than 50 firmness options; it has vulcanized air chambers that you can adjust to find the exact firmness level that's right for you.

The best way to find your dream Saatva mattress is to head to the site and take a look for yourself. But don't forget to use our exclusive deal; once it's applied, your $225 discount will be taken off when you buy.