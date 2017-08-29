Student? Get Amazon Music Unlimited for 6 months for £6

If you're a member of Amazon Prime Student, which is also cheap

Amazon Music Unlimited is going  is now available in the UK, enabling students to access 40 million songs and for £4.99/month, less than the £7.99/month for Prime members or £9.99/month for non-Prime customers.

And for a limited time, Amazon Music Unlimited is offering an introductory offer for eligible Prime Student members – you can join now to receive 6 months for just £6.

Other Amazon Back to School deals

Amazon has announced some great Back to School offers today including up to £30 savings on its range of Fire Kids Edition Tablets

Plus there's a great offer for Amazon Prime Student - you get six months free including  access to Amazon Tickets pre-sales and Prime Live Events, Prime Reading and even AWS cloud storage.

The Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet will be available for £79.99 (usual RRP: £99.99 – saving £20) 

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet will be available for £99.99 (usual RRP: £129.99 – saving £30) 

The included Fire for Kids Unlimited offers thousands of age-appropriate books, videos, educational apps, and games, plus access to tens of thousands of hand-curated websites and YouTube videos. There's also a child-proof case, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee.

It's worth noting that although these devices are all very reasonably priced, they do come into their own with the addition of Amazon Prime, which costs £79 per year and gives access to movie and TV streaming and a decent but slightly limited selection of music, as well as next-day delivery on your Amazon shopping.

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition deals

 Amazon Fire Kids Edition tablets are identical to their adult incarnations but with a child-safe interface, a two-year, no-questions-asked warranty, one year's free access to Amazon's many many Gigabytes of kids' entertainment (after that you'll have to pay a subscription, dad), and a big bumper case.  

So this is as Fire 8 HD but with 32GB storage plus up to 256GB via microSD, one-year sub to Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited, "kid-proof" case, and 2-year guarantee.

Fire 7 Kids Edition deals

With 16GB storage plus up to 256GB via microSD, one-year sub to Amazon Fire for Kids Unlimited, "kid-proof" case, and 2-year guarantee.

Liked this? Why not check out our guide to the best tablets, best student laptops and the best back to school deals

