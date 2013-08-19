By Max Parker
5 most secure email services 2014
Beat the NSA with these five simple services
The Enigmail extension is great if you're a user of the Thunderbird email client and want to add an extra layer of privacy to your communications. Using the OpenPGP standard of encryption, Enigmail encrypts and decrypts your messages when they arrive, ensuring no one else can read your deepest, darkest secrets. There's Integrated OpenPGP key management and you can customise which recipients receive certain unlock keys.
While it may look like a webpage used way back in the early-2000's, S-Mail uses some nifty tech to ensure your online communications are as secure as possible. As well as using dedicated unlock keys for any email address, S-Mail messages are sent to other users and then unlocked through their unique address, complete with an electronic signature. It may sound pretty complicated, but in simple terms it means documents and files you share will not be stored on a server anywhere.
If you're looking for a safe, free (paid services also available) and secure way to send messages online then Lockbin could just be the perfect service for you. Ditching the whole set-up process entirely, getting started with Lockbin is easy and your message is sent using an AES-256 bit encryption method. After the email is sent, you just need to delivery your unlock key to the receiver – this may seem a bit clunky, but it is the best way to ensure they are the only ones to unlock and read the message. Messages are immediately, when viewed, deleted from the servers and they can also be read on your smartphone. Clever.
This web-based email client aims to give you a bit more peace of mind if you're often relaying messages you'd rather be kept private. Hushmail automatically encodes each message you send with their encryption tech, meaning you need a special key-code to view the contents. Industry standard encryption algorithms are used and even your webmail traffic is safe thanks to HTTP Secure. This particular service starts off being free, though you can upgrade if you need more storage space and features. Another nice touch is the lack of adverts cluttering up the interface.
NeoMailBox combines a secure, reliable email client with IP anonymity, along with SSL protected internet surfing, both hosted in Switzerland, to give you an added heap of online peace of mind. The email service uses high-strength SSL encryption and OpenPGP with digital signatures along with unlimited disposable addresses for spy-like levels of privacy. Each message can be sent to up to 200 recipients and no pesky downloads of plug-ins are required.