5 most secure email services 2014

Lockbin

If you're looking for a safe, free (paid services also available) and secure way to send messages online then Lockbin could just be the perfect service for you. Ditching the whole set-up process entirely, getting started with Lockbin is easy and your message is sent using an AES-256 bit encryption method. After the email is sent, you just need to delivery your unlock key to the receiver – this may seem a bit clunky, but it is the best way to ensure they are the only ones to unlock and read the message. Messages are immediately, when viewed, deleted from the servers and they can also be read on your smartphone. Clever.

