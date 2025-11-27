At less than £11 per inch, this Hisense 100-inch TV Black Friday deal is bonkers

Hisense's 100-inch 4K QLED smart TV is 15% off, making it exceptional value per inch

Hisense 100inch TV
(Image credit: Hisense)
Mat Gallagher's avatar
By
published
in Deals

If you've ever wanted a really big TV, now is the time. The best TVs are normally listed in their 55-inch or 65-inch sizes, as these are the most popular and often the best value of the range. Going for the larger models, where available, often sends the price through the roof.

In fact, when you get to 90 or 100 inches, it often makes more financial sense to look at a projector, as these TVs can cost you thousands. The LG QNED 100-inch screen, for instance, is over four grand.

Hisense 100-inch 4K QLED TV
Hisense 100-inch 4K QLED TV: was £1,299 now £1,099 at Amazon

100-inch TV for just over a grand!

View Deal

This is the E7 QLED TV, launched in 2024 and features 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound, through the 2.1 configuration 50W speakers. This is the lowest price I've seen for this model and I don't expect it to last too long.

Mat Gallagher
Mat Gallagher

As T3's Editor-in-Chief, Mat Gallagher has his finger on the pulse for the latest advances in technology. He has written about technology since 2003 and after stints in Beijing, Hong Kong and Chicago is now based in the UK. He’s a true lover of gadgets, but especially anything that involves cameras, Apple, electric cars, musical instruments or travel.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.