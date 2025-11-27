At less than £11 per inch, this Hisense 100-inch TV Black Friday deal is bonkers

If you've ever wanted a really big TV, now is the time. The best TVs are normally listed in their 55-inch or 65-inch sizes, as these are the most popular and often the best value of the range. Going for the larger models, where available, often sends the price through the roof.

In fact, when you get to 90 or 100 inches, it often makes more financial sense to look at a projector, as these TVs can cost you thousands. The LG QNED 100-inch screen, for instance, is over four grand.

This Hisense model, however, changes all that, and thanks to the current Black Friday deal on Amazon, the 100-inch 4K QLED TV is just £1099. That's £300 off the regular price of this TV and exceptional value for its size. In fact, that's just £10.99 per inch.

This is the E7 QLED TV, launched in 2024 and features 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound, through the 2.1 configuration 50W speakers. This is the lowest price I've seen for this model and I don't expect it to last too long.