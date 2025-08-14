This new robot helper will do your house chores, so you can pop your feet up

Quick Summary The new announcement about the Figure humanoid robot shows it's built to do your chores at home, including laundry. A video released by the company on X shows the Figure robot folding towels and stacking them in a basket with ease.

A humanoid robot called Figure is here to help make your home life more easy by taking on the chores. Watch out robot vacuum cleaners, this guy is gunning for your job.

In a new video, released on X by the company, the Figure humanoid robot can be seen folding towels and stacking them in a laundry basket.

Figure version one has been around for three years now, but in a manufacturing context, working at BMW factories, for example. This is the first push to get these robots in the home.

What can the Figure robot do?

The robot itself is very impressive with its humanoid design but it's the smart Helix AI architecture running in the background that really makes it special.

By making tweaks to Helix, the company was able to show off how this robot frame could be used in different ways. Sure, folding towels and loading a washing machine might not seem too dissimilar, but in terms of software requirements this is a really impressive adaptation for a robot that also works on the production lines.

The company goes on to say, "What is exciting is the same general purpose architecture – and the same physical platform – can seamlessly transition from industrial logistics to household chores."

And to show that this could be something we can actually get our hands on soon, the company goes on to say, on the subject of hiring, "If you're interested in shipping humanoid robots to the world, at scale, consider joining the Figure team."

This is just the start for Figure robots helping out in the home, so expect to see far more uses as the reality of humanoid robot home helpers gets closer to an everyday reality. Also robot guinea pigs, because why not?