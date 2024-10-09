The Amazon Prime Day SSD deal I bought is gone – but these 5 are just as good!

With the Amazon Prime Day sale – or the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event, to give it its full name – in full swing, there are a wide range of top deals to shop. This years event feels even more lucrative than most, offering a real gamut of goodness whether you're shopping for a new TV or a new pair of pants.
Being on the front line, trawling through deals to bring the best of the best to you, is part and parcel of what we do here at T3. It's quite a dangerous job though, with the bank balances of team members often taking a hit.
I'm no different this year. In fact, I bought really early on, snagging a deal on an SSD which I'd been tracking for a while. That's since gone, but fear not – if you also need a storage solution, I've found five alternatives to snap up before the event ends at midnight.
Crucial X9 4TB SSD: was £200.14, now £168.99 at Amazon
This is the exact model which I bought, only larger. But hey, this is still a really good price for a whopping 4TB of storage space. Add in a compact footprint, plus shock, drop and vibration proofing, and it's not hard to see why I snapped it up early on.
Crucial X10 Pro 2TB SSD: was £171.66, now £135.99 at Amazon
It may be half the storage capacity of the X9 deal above, but add in the blazing fast read and write speeds and IP55 water and dust resistance and this is still a killer deal. Recommended for those with big files to shift – content creators and videographers will love this.
SanDisk 4TB Extreme SSD: was £275.47, now £199.99 at Amazon
SanDisk is more of a household name, which could make this 4TB Extreme model worth it for you. It's IP65 water and dust resistance rated and drop proof up to three metres. One for those who live adventurous, rugged lives.
But what if those measly portable SSDs and their single-digit memory sizes aren't enough for you? If you're looking to keep a home store of all of your files – maybe even the data of the whole family – these deals on HDD drives may be a better bet.
WD Elements 16TB HDD: was £406.99, now £249.99 at Amazon
Quite what anyone would do with 16TB of storage, I don't know, but if you do, this is for you. It's a killer deal on a truly gargantuan storage solution, which works out at just 1.5p per GB!
Seagate 8TB HDD: was £156.68, now £129.99 at Amazon
A slightly more manageable size, this 8TB solution is probably a more realistic prospect for most households. More than enough space for a wealth of files, this is a great buy for not much cash.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.