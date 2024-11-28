The incredible PS5 Pro Black Friday deal suddenly returns – world's best console discounted already

Sony's latest and greatest console, the PS5 Pro, may have only just hit the market, but one UK retailer has already slashed cash off its not inconsiderable price for Black Friday.
The "most powerful console on the planet" is available on EE with a healthy £40 off.
This is a return for the deal, which we covered prior to Black Friday too, but the brand has restocked and is selling it with that surprising discount right now. You'll have to be quick though, the sale didn't last long first time around.
You can also check out T3's best gaming and console deals for Black Friday which has other great gaming bargains, plus a dedicated live deals round-up for PlayStation games, accessories and standard PS5 consoles.
The PS5 Pro has 45% more graphical processing power over the standard PlayStation 5 and that means it is capable of playing supported games at higher resolutions without impacting on frame rates.
EE has also knocked a quid off the official PS5 Vertical Stand, which you'll also need if you want to stand your new PS5 Pro on its end.
If you want to stand your PS5 Pro on its end (the best way, in my opinion) you will need this optional extra.
Why consider the PS5 Pro
There's no doubt the PS5 Pro is pricey, but there's also no denying its capabilities. As well as give big graphical upgrades on titles designated as PS5 Pro Enhanced – including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Dragon's Age: The Veilguard – the Pro can improve standard PlayStation 5 games, too.
Games that feature unlocked frame rates can benefit from the extra power afforded by the console, even if they've not been patched by the original developer.
In addition, the PS5 Pro has the ability to make PS4 games look and run better, with a special image enhancement feature.
It's truly an awesome machine that is more like a gaming PC in its prowess, which arguably makes it worth the higher price tag – especially so with a discount like this.
And, if you're shopping big this Black Friday, you should also consider our best TV deals to add a screen that'll further enhance your gaming experience. The best TVs are another shoo-in for Black Friday deals – especially the best OLED TVs – as one of the most positievly affected product categories. Although, with Sony's latest console costing a fair whack, you might want to save your screen upgrade for next year instead...
-
-
-
-
