Samsung's 2025 foldable upgrades edge closer to release, after 3C listing
But don't expect quicker charging speeds
Quick Summary
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 have appeared on the 3C certification platform.
The listing suggests the devices are not only coming over the horizon, but also reveals their charging speeds.
With the Samsung Galaxy S25 series now widely available, after being announced nearly two months ago, and the Galaxy A56 having been revealed at the beginning of March, all eyes are on the company's next mobile launch – expected to be for its folding phones.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 were announced alongside the Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra in July last year, so if the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 follow suit, we only have a few months to wait.
In that time, the rumours will no doubt ramp up and both devices have been spotted on the 3C certification platform, which supports the idea that their launch is nearing.
What else does the 3C certification tell us about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7?
The devices were spotted by 91Mobiles with the model numbers SM-F9660 for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and SM-F7660 for the Galaxy Z Flip 7.
Both were listed with a charger that has a model number EP-TA800 and while that looks like a bunch of numbers and letters and not a lot else, there's some details to be gleaned.
As 91Mobiles reports, the EP-TA800 charger suggests the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 devices will offer support for 25W wired charging, which is the same as their current-gen equivalents. It's even the same as every foldable device since the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in 2020 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 in 2022.
The certification didn't offer up any extra info on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Galaxy Z Flip 7, though previous rumours have suggested the Fold 7 will have a main sensor the same as the Galaxy S25 Ultra, as well as offer a 8.2-inch inner display and 6.5-inch outer display.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It's also expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, while reports have suggested the Galaxy Z Flip 7 might get the Exynos 2500.
Nothing is confirmed for now, but the certification at least suggests the devices are on their way.
If accurate though, it may be best to lower any expectations for super speedy charging from the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Galaxy Flip 7.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
