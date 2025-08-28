Samsung's hosting a surprise Galaxy launch event – and it's only days away

Quick Summary Samsung will host a new "Galaxy Event" on 4 September where it'll announce at least two new devices. Timed as part of the IFA electronics trade show in Berlin, it will be streamed live from 10:30AM BST.

Even though we've only recently had a Galaxy launch event, Samsung has surprised us with the announcement of another.

Its latest Unpacked took place in New York in July, where it launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7 and a couple of smartwatches, but that's not it for the year.

The Korean manufacturer will host an additional "Galaxy Event" on 4 September – Thursday next week – where it is hotly tipped to unveil the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy Tab S11.

The presentation is timed to coincide with IFA – the enormous consumer electronics trade show in Germany – and will stream online from 10:30 BST. Samsung traditionally holds a press conference, but it's not been available to view live in the last few years. Nor has it been so significant.

What will Samsung launch during its IFA Galaxy Event?

It's common knowledge that Samsung plans to release its long awaited Galaxy S25 FE handset soon – we covered an enormous specifications leak yesterday. And it has teased that'll be star of the event, saying that it'll debut the "newest member of the Galaxy S25 family".

It also focus on "premium AI tablets", which many believe to be the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 and iterative models.

It's claimed that, along with a refresh of the 14.6-inch Ultra version, the company will be reintroducing an 11-inch tablet to once again directly compete with the iPad Pro.

We'll find out for sure during the presentation, which T3 should also host if you want to watch it along with us.

The T3 team will also be at IFA in force this year, bringing you all the latest from the show as it happens – including hands-on previews of some of the hottest phones, tablets, TVs and other gadgets that appear there for the first time.